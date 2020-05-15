Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 208,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. 314,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,269. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

NTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.