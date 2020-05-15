Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,385,381 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,683,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Truist Financial worth $421,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,611. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus cut their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.