Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Ecolab worth $488,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.65. The company had a trading volume of 430,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.87 and its 200-day moving average is $186.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

