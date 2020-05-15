Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,094,386 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Exelon worth $482,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,962,615 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $72,244,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $322,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,129 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $61,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 451,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

