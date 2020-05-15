Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of American Express worth $539,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Express by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,357,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 182,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

