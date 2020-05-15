Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 15,005 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of BlackRock worth $454,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $499.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.08 and its 200-day moving average is $487.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

