Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $327.29 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of HP worth $327,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

HPQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 366,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,347,462. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

