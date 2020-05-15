Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $377.48 Million Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of L3Harris worth $377,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.91. 499,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,055. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.99. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.59.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

