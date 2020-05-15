Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $485.07 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Dollar General worth $485,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.69. 406,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $184.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

