Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Humana worth $401,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Humana by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Humana by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,028,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.74.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,995. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $393.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

