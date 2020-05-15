Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Duke Energy worth $579,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,492,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 125,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 129,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.49. 1,035,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.69.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

