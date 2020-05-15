Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Activision Blizzard worth $362,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 55,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,931,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,014. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

