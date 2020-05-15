Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 174,386 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $377,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.66. 453,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,043,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.