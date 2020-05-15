Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 237,758 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Emerson Electric worth $342,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

EMR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,567. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

