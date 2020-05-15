Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Home Depot worth $1,876,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.55. The company had a trading volume of 431,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

