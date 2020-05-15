Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Southern worth $551,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Southern by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

