Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,469,973 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,469,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Target worth $393,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura dropped their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.68.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. 1,841,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

