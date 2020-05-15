Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,678,313 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,133,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,678,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $413,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $378,296,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,003,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after purchasing an additional 746,834 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. 552,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,698. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,383 shares of company stock worth $6,492,212. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

