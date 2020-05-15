Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,701,285 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,701,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.85% of CMS Energy worth $479,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

