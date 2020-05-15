Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,721 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,598,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.56% of American International Group worth $329,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,010 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623,984 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

