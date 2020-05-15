Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

Shares of BK opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,420,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,439,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,088 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,405,810,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,687,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,885,000 after acquiring an additional 808,949 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 50,229,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,352,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

