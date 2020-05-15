Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 116,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,401,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 680,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 354,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 60,233 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,363 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.