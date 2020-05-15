Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 116,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,519. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

