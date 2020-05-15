Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $19.00 at UBS Group

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,673. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the second quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

