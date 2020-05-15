Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Banner by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $30.03 on Friday. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

