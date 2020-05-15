Barbara Jeremiah Acquires 10,000 Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,683.24).

LON PMO opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50. Premier Oil PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PMO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday. Investec cut Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.57 ($1.03).

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

