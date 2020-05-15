Barclays Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €95.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 31.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZO1. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.00 ($130.23).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €138.80 ($161.40) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €110.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.67 million and a PE ratio of -82.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61. zooplus has a twelve month low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a twelve month high of €126.80 ($147.44).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

