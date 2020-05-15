Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Deutsche Telekom from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

DTEGY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,731. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Telekom stock. Jacobs & Company increased its position in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Jacobs & Company’s holdings in Deutsche Telekom were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

