Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RWEOY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rwe Ag Sp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

RWEOY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,509. Rwe Ag Sp has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

