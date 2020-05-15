Barclays Reiterates CHF 395 Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 395 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 365.36.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

