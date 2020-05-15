Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Investec cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.41. 57,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $567.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.45. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,673.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 90.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,187,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,967,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613,476 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,868,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,626 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,153,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,072,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 404,267 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

