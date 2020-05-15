Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLPG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,332. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 1.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.07.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth $48,447,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,364,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,631,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the third quarter worth about $16,805,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 84.8% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 240,290 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

