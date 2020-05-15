Barclays Trims Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Target Price to GBX 1,800

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULE. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,840 ($24.20) to GBX 1,770 ($23.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,174.29 ($28.60).

LON ULE traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,885 ($24.80). 144,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,919.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,043.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79.

In other news, insider Martin Broadhurst bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

