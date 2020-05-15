Barclays Upgrades Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) to “Equal weight”

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 419 ($5.51) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 470 ($6.18). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 549 ($7.22) to GBX 533 ($7.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 580.30 ($7.63).

BAB traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 368.90 ($4.85). 1,426,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 507.14.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

