Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.59 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

