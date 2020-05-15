Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 148,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

