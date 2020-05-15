Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $301.97 million and $97.01 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.03417125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,527,137 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

