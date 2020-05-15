Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXRX shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BXRX opened at $3.46 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

