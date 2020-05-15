Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Shares of BAX opened at $85.55 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

