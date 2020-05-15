Beacon Price Hits $0.0277 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Beacon has a market cap of $34,734.66 and approximately $4.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00447460 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00222709 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007476 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005325 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000458 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,388,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,253,406 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.