Beam (BEAM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $176.49 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $176.49 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005210 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 61,886,800 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

