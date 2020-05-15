Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beazley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

