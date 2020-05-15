bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of BEBE stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded bebe stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

