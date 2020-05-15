Becton Dickinson and Co Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Becton Dickinson and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDX. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.47. 74,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $342,978,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

