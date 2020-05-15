Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,950. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

