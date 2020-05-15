Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

