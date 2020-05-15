Beldex Market Cap Reaches $48.34 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market cap of $48.34 million and approximately $238,916.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055989 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000134 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001817 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex's total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex's official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

