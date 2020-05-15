Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,039 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 2.13% of Bellus Health worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000.

Shares of Bellus Health stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,961. Bellus Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

