Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Bellus Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,961. Bellus Health has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.