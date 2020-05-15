Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,006,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,066,820. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

